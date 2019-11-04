Any sober assessment of the ACC this basketball season has four teams atop the league, in no particular order: Duke, Carolina, Louisville and Virginia.
Could there be a fifth team to challenge that group of four national powers? And could it be N.C. State?
Absolutely.
State returns as much as any team in the country in terms of scoring, defense, experience and leadership. And it returns one of the best players in the nation, guard Markell Johnson.
His numbers jump off the page, and he stands out in any film session as the fastest player on the floor. The Wolfpack will go as far as Johnson will take it this season.
Coach Kevin Keatts will have his best roster since he arrived in Raleigh, despite the transfer of guard Blake Harris. State has more guards than anybody.
But it all comes back to Johnson, who averaged 12.6 points last season while running the Wolfpack’s fast-break offense. He averaged more than seven assists as a sophomore when he was asked to distribute more than run.
He can also steal the ball and finish at the rim, a high-leaping dunker who, when motivated, is as flashy as any player in the country.
Keatts said he wants to run a “three-second offense” this season and has told Johnson and his guards to get the ball up the floor before the defense can get set. That’s Johnson’s game.
In half-court offense, State runs more pick-and-roll than any other team in the country, and again, Johnson has evolved into a great player creating offense off State’s unending pick-and-roll plays.
With fellow guards Braxton Beverly and C.J. Bryce playing up-tempo offense last season, the Pack’s possessions were quicker than any team in the nation, averaging 16 seconds per possession. Keatts wants to be even quicker this season.
“Defensively, we want to create off the defense trying to get as many easy baskets as we can," Keatts said. "I like where we're at with our pace. Obviously, you know, scoring 80-plus points a game has been great for us. I would love to run even a little bit more if we could.”
If the Pack gets production out of its interior players this season, a group that includes transfer forward Pat Andree (6-8, 225) and forward D.J. Funderburk (6-10, 210), State could be the surprise team of the ACC.
And who knows, maybe even the entire country.
