Roy Williams has torn up the playbook for UNC recruiting and is now in full-mode scrambling.
After years of waiting to sell his program to the best five-star players in the country, the coach has jumped in with both feet. North Carolina is once again a destination spot for the best players in high school, AAU and elsewhere.
Elsewhere is an actual recruiting territory now.
Williams has never been one to go after graduate transfers, an inexact science akin to the junior-college pipeline UNC has long avoided. But after compiling a roster with holes left from last season, Carolina had specific needs. Immediate needs.
“We needed some more guys,” Williams said.
The big news was the signing of point guard Cole Anthony, considered by many to be the top target in the 2019-20 recruiting class. Along with freshman center Armando Bacot, the Tar Heels brought in two of the top-rated players in the country.
But Williams still needed bodies, particularly on the wings, where Carolina’s shooting prospects are marginal. Enter two graduate transfers from elsewhere.
Christian Keeling is a shooter from Charleston Southern, a player who can stretch the defense and can also rebound from the wing. Williams has made the 6-4 guard a starter already.
Justin Pierce is a 6-7 wing from William & Mary, another player who can pull the defense away from the rim and allow the UNC offense to operate the way Williams envisions, with drives to the basket and follow shots.
“We needed people on the perimeter,” Williams said. “Christian gives us a little bit of scoring. He has a tremendous flair and a gregarious personality.”
Williams said Keeling has yet to see a shot he didn’t like.
Pierce was looking for a place to land after a coaching change at William & Mary.
“He averaged over eight rebounds a game for them last year,” Williams said. “He’s a sneaky kind of rebounder.”
Williams said the addition of the two transfers came after a long vetting period using contacts and former UNC people at Charleston Southern and William & Mary.
“It wasn’t just me picking out a kid and saying, ‘OK, now let’s find out about him,’” Williams said. “I talked to all those guys before we made the offer.”
We’re coming to the end of the one-and-done period, and all coaches are altering their methods for recruiting and dealing with players in the transfer portals. Williams is now in full transition, both on the high school and grassroots circuit and the graduate transfer possibilities.
And now that UNC is already dealing with injuries, the numbers are as important as the skill set.
Asked why he’s specifically going in the direction of elsewhere for the first time, Williams didn’t hesitate.
“Need,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.