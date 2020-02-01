Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Boston College guard Jay Heath, left, blocks North Carolina guard Cole Anthony, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Boston College forward Steffon Mitchell and North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks (15) struggle for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina guard Cole Anthony, center, drives to the basket while Boston College guard Julian Rishwain, left, and forward Nik Popovic (21) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) shoots while Boston College forward Nik Popovic (21) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks (15) shoots while Boston College forward Jairus Hamilton (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina guard Brandon Robinson, center, falls to the floor chasing the ball with Boston College guard Julian Rishwain, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams speaks with guard Cole Anthony (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Boston College guard Jay Heath (5) reacts following a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina guard Brandon Robinson (4) dunks against Boston College during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
CHAPEL HILL — Jared Hamilton scored 18 points and made 2 of 3 free throws with 17.2 seconds remaining to lift Boston College to a 71-70 victory over North Carolina on Saturday night.
Derryck Thornton added 15 points for the Eagles (11-11, 5-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who spoiled the return of North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony after a seven-week absence.
Anthony, North Carolina's star freshman point guard and leading scorer, had 26 points in his first action since he had arthroscopic surgery Dec. 16 to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. His desperation 3-pointer just before the final buzzer came up short.
Jay Heath scored 12 points and Nik Popovic had 10 for the Eagles, who snapped a 12-game losing streak to North Carolina. Boston College shot 46% from the floor and picked up its first win over the Tar Heels since Feb. 20, 2010.
Brandon Robinson had 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting for North Carolina (10-11, 3-7) before leaving the court injured after fouling Hamilton on the game-deciding 3-point try.
Armando Bacot added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Garrison Brooks had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels. North Carolina shot 22 of 61 (36%), including 4 of 19 from 3-point range.
BIG PICTURE
Boston College: With five losses in their previous six games, the Eagles needed this one. They matched their ACC win total from last season and stayed within striking distance of a .500 record in conference play, something they haven't achieved since the 2010-11 season.
North Carolina: The Tar Heels had some momentum after back-to-back wins against Miami and North Carolina State, and Anthony's return figured give them a boost. But they came up short at home in a game they needed to win. They face a big challenge with four of their final 10 games against teams ranked in the Top 10.
UP NEXT
Boston College: The Eagles host No. 9 Duke, whom they've beaten one time in the last 13 meetings, on Tuesday night.
North Carolina: The Tar Heels play at No. 5 Florida State, which is 10-0 at home this season, on Monday night.
