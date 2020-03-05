Quick facts
Population 287,019 | Established in 1808
Venue
Greensboro Coliseum (22,000 capacity)
ACC hosting history
This season's tournament will be Greensboro's 28th but the first since 2015, which capped a run of three straight and five of six.
Fun fact
The tournament’s first Greensboro appearance happened in 1967, where North Carolina beat Duke 82-73 in the final. Larry Miller, a two-time ACC player of the year, earned tournament MVP.
Case for
The nostalgic roots, as well are the ACC’s headquarters, are still in the Gate City. The tournament and Greensboro are a natural pair, like Stamey’s dip on some chopped pork.
Case against
As the ACC has pursued a nationwide presence, the interest in taking the event to larger cities has grown. The draw to places with more attractions is hard for the ACC and its schools to avoid.
