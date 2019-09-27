The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, on Friday acquired the rights to Joel Berry II in a trade with the South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers affiliate). In return, the Swarm sent its second-round selection in the 2019 NBA G League draft (No. 40 overall) to South Bay.
Berry, 24, is a former star at the University of North Carolina, and helped lead the Tar Heels to the 2017 NCAA national championship. He played for South Bay in 2018-19 after going undrafted in 2018. In his lone season with the Lakers, Berry appeared in 21 games and averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 22.4 minutes.
At UNC, he received ACC All-First Team honors his senior season (2017-18) with averages of 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 points in 33.1 minutes. On the way to the 2017 title, Berry was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.
Berry, a native of Orlando, Fla., attended Lake Highland Prep and won two state championships and three Florida Mr. Basketball honors. He was a Parade All-American and McDonald’s All-American in 2014.
