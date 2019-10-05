BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner isn’t good at keeping state secrets.
On Thursday night, Turner congratulated quarterback Hendon Hooker on being named the team’s starter for Tech’s game against Miami.
“First start Saturday 2!!!” the former Northwest Guilford High School star posted on Instagram over a picture of Hooker, his fellow Greensboro resident and former Dudley player, handing the ball off. “No need for the talkin. Go Kill!”
The post wasn’t up for long, but it was the clearest sign yet Tech intends to make a change at quarterback. Hokies officials declined to elaborate on the team’s quarterback situation when reached for comment on Thursday night.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente declined to name a starter coming off his team’s 45-10 loss to Duke. Ryan Willis and Hooker rotated at quarterback against the Blue Devils.
“We’ve got to find a way to be more efficient,” Fuente said. “We’ve got to be more productive. It starts with those guys. It involves everybody. It’s kind of the same thing we’ve talked about 10 years ago or 15 years ago coaching quarterbacks is you’ve got to have predicted outcomes. You’ve got to execute the play call, distribute the ball to the correct place.”
Hooker was under center for three drives in the loss. He went 1-for-2 for 8 yards (it was his first attempts and completion) and ran the ball seven times for negative 4 yards. He saw limited action in six games as a redshirt freshman last season. The highlight of Hooker’s season came in a 62-17 blowout win over William and Mary when he scored a 69-yard rushing touchdown.
“I feel like I’ve got a lot of work to do,” Hooker said after the loss to Duke. “We just try to get better day by day, and whatever the team needs me to do, that’s what I’ll do in order to win.”
Tech fans have been hoping to see Hooker get an extended look since the quarterback wowed those during the team’s 2017 spring game. Hooker, who enrolled early, went 10 of 11 for 113 yards with a touchdown and interception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.