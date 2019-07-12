Grayson Allen is off to a rocky start with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Playing in his third game with the franchise, the former Duke star was ejected after being called for flagrant fouls on consecutive defensive plays, both on Boston Celtics rookie Grant Williams.
Both times, Allen appeared frustrated after being screened by Williams.
Allen had already picked up a technical after being called for a moving screen, then arguing.
None other than Grayson Allen with the technical foul in Summer League pic.twitter.com/j1x4TKOgeo— Celtics News (@CelticsNewsNBA) July 12, 2019
A first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Allen averaged 5.6 points in 38 games with the Utah Jazz last season, including a 40-point explosion on April 10. He was acquired by Memphis on July 6 as part of the deal that sent Mike Conley to Utah.
Allen and the Grizzlies are back in action on Saturday (4:30 p.m., ESPN) when they'll meet Boston for the second straight game.