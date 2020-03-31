School

On the NCAA decision

“Initially, I was shocked because we have over 350 Division I schools in the country and to grant another year of eligibility to student-athletes shows the NCAA’s character. It shows they care a lot about us and are putting us first.”

My plan

“I’ve talked about it with my coach (Terrance Stewart) for quite some time now. We had a long conversation about it, and if it’s something I want to consider it’s always there. Anything is possible at this point. I’m kind of in a pickle because they haven’t said whether you’d have to go to grad school or just take basic courses and how that’s going to work.”

– JOE SIRERA

