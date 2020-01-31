Olivier Sarr has blossomed into one of the best low-post options in the ACC. The 7-foot junior center has scored in double figures in seven straight games and in 14 of the last 15 games. Sarr is second in the ACC with 9.4 rebounds per game.
“I’d like to see a few more rebounds, but I thought he did some really good things,” Manning said of Sarr’s performance at Notre Dame. “Gotta work on him holding his position a little bit more. With contact he’s moving off of his spot; he’s gotta do a better job of holding his position.
“But he’s playing well for us and doing some really good things, and creating a very good post presence.”
