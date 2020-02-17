Wake Forest’s offense has been reliant this season on getting to the free-throw line, and so Manning lamented that the Deacons only attempted 13 free throws in Saturday’s 71-54 loss at Miami.
It also didn’t help matters that the Deacons only made six free throws. It’s the only game of the season that Wake Forest has shot worse than 50%, and the 13 attempts are the fewest since the Deacons attempted 12 in the Nov. 17 overtime loss at Charlotte.
“When you struggle scoring the basketball like we did at Miami, you’ve gotta get to the free-throw line,” Manning said. “We didn’t get there nearly enough for my liking.”
