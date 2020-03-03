Records

10-8 ACC, 19-10 overall

Coach

Nell Fortner

Player to watch

Francesca Pan, 13 points, 2.6 assists

Season in summary

The new coach did yeoman’s work in Atlanta, keeping the Yellow Jackets on task as the school muddled through a divorce with former coach MaChelle Joseph. Georgia Tech continues to find its confidence and is a solid team to reckon with.

