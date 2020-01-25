Updated at 1:08 p.m. with new version:
Gene Corrigan was a lacrosse coach at heart, a man who would remake college basketball and football while keeping both in line with non-revenue sports and the collegiate model.
Corrigan, the former commissioner of the ACC, died overnight in Charlottesville, Va., at age 91.
He was a powerful man who insisted sports not become more important than education, but in his time in Greensboro, he ushered in expansion, came up with financial plans to make colleges across the country solvent and had a hand in every major change in athletics for more than a decade.
Corrigan was a quiet and dignified man who had the courage to admonish coaches, rein in egos and entertain big ideas. He once approached the University of Pennsylvania about leaving the Ivy League and joining the ACC and no one ever knew it.
He hired young people to work on his staffs, from his days as the lacrosse coach at Washington and Lee to his days as athletics director at Virginia and Notre Dame and finally as the ACC commissioner and as the president of the NCAA. And he let them do their jobs.
Tom Mickle, who worked for Corrigan in Greensboro, came up with the idea to play a college football championship game. Corrigan never took credit for it.
“That was Tom,” he said. “That was his idea alone.”
Corrigan allowed Brian Morrison, then the ACC communications director, to entertain the league’s sportswriters with a “media tour” of the entire league, a bus and airplane trip to every school in the ACC.
“Whatever it costs,” Corrigan said. “Everything you do, do it first class. Just not the plane tickets.”
He understood the importance of media, not only for the ACC but for all schools, forging agreements with television networks and reworking revenue models that would use television money along with football and basketball money to finance entire athletics departments.
“Gene understood the importance of print media to the growth of the ACC,” Morrison said. “He enlarged my press seating by 400 percent.”
He played golf with journalists, school presidents and coaches alike, creating a family atmosphere that made the ACC different from any other league in the country. And if he needed to make a major decision, he could bring a diverse group of people into a room and hammer out a plan.
Or he could just do it by himself.
When the Big Ten surprised the ACC by inviting Penn State to join in 1990, Corrigan sent Mickle and Morrison to the Greensboro public library to research schools for a league expansion. In only a matter of weeks, he got on the phone and invited Florida State to join the ACC.
His lasting influence on the league and college athletics is ultimately Corrigan’s own family. He and wife, Lena, have seven children, 19 grandchildren and five great-grandkids. Many of their children and grandchildren are working in athletics departments all over the country including sons Boo, now the AD at N.C. State; Kevin, the lacrosse coach at Notre Dame; and Tim, the senior coordinating producer for the NBA on ESPN.
Corrigan was known to cut meetings short so he could go watch his grandkids play sports, sometimes in another state.
And he was known to sit down coaches such as Dean Smith and Rick Barnes and read them the riot act.
“I finally got invited to Gene’s house,” Barnes said after the meeting with Smith in Greensboro in 1995. “I don’t ever want to go back.”
Corrigan never let the biggest egos in the league go unchecked. He once said football was no more important than lacrosse.
But in his heart, he knew which was bigger.
