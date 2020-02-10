Brooks suffered an eye injury late in Saturday night’s loss to Duke, and Williams said Brooks didn’t practice Sunday and was unsure of his status for Monday’s practice when he spoke on the ACC teleconference.
The junior forward’s status will be worth monitoring before the game. He has averaged 17.2 points in the last 14 games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.