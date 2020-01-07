Freshman wing Ismael Massoud scored a season-high 14 points — his first game in double-figures scoring — at Pitt, including a 3-for-6 clip on 3-pointers.
“Obviously it felt good because my family was there, it was an environment I’ve never played in before. So it felt good, confidence wise,” Massoud said. “But my teammates did a good job of finding me and they always have that confidence in me.”
Massoud knows that his biggest strength is on the perimeter — he’s shooting 41.9% on 3-pointers (13-for-31) and 4-for-13 inside the arc — and he says he’s prepared to adjust accordingly.
“So if they start closing out to me hard, I’m going to get to my mid-range, get to the basket, start making plays,” he said.
