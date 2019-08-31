One freshman defender who entered the season with high expectations had three tackles, but another who worked his way into the rotation had five tackles and the Deacons’ first takeaway of the season.
Defensive end Shamar McCollum had three tackles, while safety Trey Rucker had five and a first-quarter interception of Jordan Love. Rucker’s interception came in the end zone, and he broke on an underthrown ball for a key takeaway.
Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Rondell Bothroyd had two tackles, one of which was an impressive third-and-1 run stuff.
