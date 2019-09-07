Rice Wake Forest Football

Wake Forest linebacker Justin Strnad had an important stop on a fourth-and-goal play in the fourth quarter against Rice.

Wake Forest was already up 20 in the fourth quarter when Rice drove to the Deacons’ goal line, and the Owls were on the doorstep of prolonging the competitive nature of this game.

Instead, Wake Forest’s defense came up with a crucial stand. Boogie Basham made a tackle on quarterback Tom Stewart at the 2-yard line on second down, and Ja’Cquez Williams knifed into the backfield to tackle Nahshon Ellerbe before he leap over the line of scrimmage.

Those plays were the prelude to redshirt senior linebacker Justin Strnad blowing up Stewart on fourth down for a 3-yard loss, as Stewart faked a handoff and turned to run a bootleg to the opposite side of the field — and was instead crushed by Strnad.

“They called a timeout and we huddled up and I told my coach, because they ran that formation a couple of times, I was like, ‘They’re gonna do the boot out of it,’” Strnad said. “I took the chance and played the boot, and got lucky.

“I told them that I just expected that play.”

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Recommended for you

Load comments