Cavaliers Jazz Basketball

Utah Jazz center Tony Bradley reaches for the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers center Dylan Osetkowski, right, defends defends during the first half of an NBA Summer League basketball game Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

 Rick Bowmer

Tony Bradley didn't get much of an opportunity with in Utah last season, but if Tuesday night was any indication, that won't be a problem next season.

A little-used reserve over his first two seasons with the Jazz, Bradley scored 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, hitting 9 of his 13 field goal attempts as Utah topped Cleveland 86-71 in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Bradley, who played one season at North Carolina before turning pro, led all scorers in addition to blocking three shots.

He'll be back in action on Wednesday night (9 p.m., NBATV) as Utah takes on San Antonio and Kenny Williams in the final night of the Salt Lake City Summer League. 

Highlights from Bradley's performance: 

