Tony Bradley didn't get much of an opportunity with in Utah last season, but if Tuesday night was any indication, that won't be a problem next season.
A little-used reserve over his first two seasons with the Jazz, Bradley exploded for 26 points and 16 rebounds, hitting 9 of his 13 field goal attempts as Utah topped Cleveland 86-71 in the Salt Lake City Summer League.
Bradley, who played one season at North Carolina before turning pro, led all scorers in addition to blocking three shots.
He'll be back in action on Wednesday night (9 p.m., NBATV) as Utah takes on San Antonio and Kenny Williams in the final night of the Salt Lake City Summer League.
Highlights from Bradley's performance:
Tony Bradley Highlights— HeelsUpdates (@HeelsUpdates) July 2, 2019
Utah Jazz/NBA Summer League 7/1/19
14 PTS, 15 REB, 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/J2q5W2xOyv