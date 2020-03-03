Records

11-7 ACC, 22-7 overall

Coach

Sue Semrau

Player to watch

Kiah Gillespie, 15.5 points, 8.7 rebounds

Season in summary

The Seminoles limp into the postseason after losing two of their last four games. However, Semrau’s charges boast a win over top seed Louisville. Florida State needs consistency if it wants a chance to hoist the championship trophy.

