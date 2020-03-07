GREENSBORO – Despite going scoreless for more than six minutes to start the fourth quarter in the ACC Women’s Tournament semifinal game, No. 22 Florida State remained defensively resilient in a back-and-forth struggle with No. 4 Louisville before eventually pulling out its 62-60 win.
“I’m just really proud of the way our team battled,” Florida State coach Sue Semrau said. “They were not going to be denied today.”
Their defensive mindset is what kept the fourth-seeded Seminoles in the game. During that stretch when they didn’t score, they allowed the tournament's top seed only seven points.
“It’s what we’ve told them all year: Defense travels,” Semrau said. “Sometimes the ball doesn’t go through the net and it’s a lot easier to defend when you see that thing go through the net. And this team didn’t have to see that. They turned around and didn’t hang their heads. They came down and knew they needed to get a stop.”
The Seminoles led 48-43 to start the final period but missed their first seven shots of the quarter and fell behind 50-48. Senior forward Kiah Gillespie broke the drought for Florida State with 3:49 to play in the game on a put-back after an offensive rebound.
That offensive rebound by Gillespie was one of 14 for the Seminoles. Both coaches said that was a key to the game.
“We won the rebounding battle and that was huge,” Semrau said. “We had to bring every weapon and we brought every weapon we had tonight. They are tough team to beat.”
Louisville scored on its next possession to retake the lead, but Florida State freshman guard Sammie Puisis, who had only made one basket at that time, hit a wide-open three-pointer from the top of the key to rally the Seminoles again and provide a 53-52 lead.
"It was a fantastic basketball game by two teams that really competed,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “The first quarter is where we got behind the eight-ball there. We had some great shots. Some shots we normally make and we go 4-of-17 in the first quarter. We just kept clawing. And then when we get the lead, you’ve got to give Florida State credit. They came up with some big offensive boards where we couldn’t get any separation.”
“I was really proud of Sammie as a freshman in that situation to knock it down,” Semrau said. “We knew they (Louisville) would come out with a lot of fire today and we matched it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.