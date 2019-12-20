There’s no guarantee that a corner was turned with Wake Forest’s win against Xavier last weekend. It was one game, a win against a ranked team in this already wild college basketball season.
But the Deacons certainly needed it, as it ended a three-game skid. And the Deacons don’t mind looking at the result as a possible turning point to a season that might have been slipping away early.
“We’re going to look for it to be a turning point for us,” senior guard Andrien White said. “We’ve had a pretty intense schedule the last few weeks, a lot of traveling, yeah we’re going to try to keep that going.”
That means handling business against N.C. A&T, a 3-9 team that has already lost four games by at least 25 points and managed to lose by 14 in overtime against Kent State on Tuesday.
Five things to watch in Saturday’s game:
1. Olivier Sarr’s return
Wake Forest’s junior center has been cleared to return after missing last weekend’s win against Xavier because he was in concussion protocol. Barring something uncertain happening between Thursday morning’s practice and Saturday’s game, Sarr will return against the Aggies.
“Yeah, he’s been practicing. We’ve still got one more practice before the game. So … you never know,” Coach Danny Manning said.
Sarr is second on the team with 13.1 points per game and leads the Deacons with 9.5 rebounds per game, second in the ACC.
2. Last one
This will be Wake Forest’s last game of 2019, as the Deacons’ next one will be Jan. 4 at Pittsburgh. The team will have time off — most players will leave Sunday and have breaks until coming back to resume practice Dec. 27.
There shouldn’t be a danger in players looking ahead to time off and overlooking A&T, though, Manning said.
“No, we’ll make sure that we’re focused in on A&T when they walk into the gym and in order for us to have a really good break, we need to play well against A&T,” Manning said.
3. Force turnovers
Wake Forest’s defense is improved from last season — from 186th in KenPom’s defensive efficiency metric to currently 110th.
The biggest area for growth is forcing turnovers, and that’s something that the Deacons should be able to do against A&T. Wake Forest is 328th in the country in turnovers forced (16.1% of opponents’ possessions end in turnovers), while the Aggies commit turnovers at a rate that puts them 329th in the country (23.6% of possessions end in turnovers).
4. ‘Active’ Aggies
Manning was complimentary of A&T’s athleticism and speed, and said the Deacons will have to be sure to stay in front of their defensive assignments and keep the Aggies out of the paint.
“So it’s sitting down, staying in front of the ball with wide hands, keeping them out of the paint,” Manning said. “They do a good job of going to the glass too and keeping balls alive, and they’re just really active.”
5. Deacons’ checklist
After 11 games and at the edge of the proverbial cliff, in which jumping off means jumping into a new calendar year and 18 ACC games, there seems to be a clear checklist of what Wake Forest has to do to be at its best, Manning said.
“We want to guard the ball, we want to rebound the ball, we want to take care of it and then we want to contest shots,” he said. “I think when we’re playing our best, we do a good job of guarding the ball, rebounding the ball, taking care of the ball and then contesting shots.
“Those four things we have to do to give ourselves a chance to have any type of success.”
