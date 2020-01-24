And therein lies the bigger issue: UNC has seen its recent recruiting class dissipate over the last few seasons, specifically in the backcourt.
Consider the four recruiting classes that make up the current UNC roster. Outside of the 2019 recruiting class, a six-man group that joined the program this season, two of the previous three consisted of only three recruits.
And those small classes have fragmented. The 2016 and 2018 classes have one lone representative each on the roster: the senior Robinson and sophomore Leaky Black. Missing are Tony Bradley, Seventh Woods, Nassir Little and White.
Those departures help create the type of situation UNC is seeing now, according to Rick Lewis, a basketball coach and founder of scouting service Phenom Hoop Report.
Lewis noted that of the teams that have won multiple national titles recently – UNC (2009 and 2017), Duke (2010 and 2015), Connecticut (2011 and 2014) and Villanova (2016 and 2018) – only the 2015 Duke team team leaned heavily on one-year players. UNC, Lewis points out, went to back-to-back Final Fours on the backs of program veterans such as Berry, Theo Pinson, Cam Johnson, Luke Maye and Kenny Williams. Leaning heavily on younger players is a new curve.
“Recruiting is a very fluid business, but sometimes some kids are ranked very high, and they don’t make that transition as well to the collegiate level. And some guys do better,” Lewis said. “Some of the Carolina fans have been critical of Brandon Robinson, Armando Bacot, but again, he (Bacot) was a five-star recruit.
“It’s a tough, tough business.”
A backup like Woods would be helpful to UNC this season. But instead, he’s waiting out his redshirt year at South Carolina, back in his home state after deciding to leave Carolina in late April.
Felton, the top recruit of the Tar Heels’ 2017 class, should be a junior but is instead playing overseas after being suspended by the university in January 2018 regarding undisclosed allegations of misconduct and withdrawing from school March 1, 2018.
And White dazzled throughout his freshman season, especially in the second half, to the point he could not afford to pass up a chance to play in the NBA after just one college season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.