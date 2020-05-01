WINSTON-SALEM — In Steve Forbes’ five seasons at East Tennessee State, the Buccaneers led the Southern Conference in home attendance four times.
The last four in a row.
It wasn’t an accident. ETSU won a lot of games, averaging 26 victories per year. The Bucs finished third or better in the Southern Conference all five years with two championships.
But it was more than wins and losses.
Forbes connected with the Johnson City, Tenn., community. He tapped into a fanbase that craved success, and those people bought tickets. He got the students excited about their basketball team and into the seats of cozy Freedom Hall.
Those same five years at Wake Forest, attendance slipped, and slipped, and slipped some more. Last season, the Demon Deacons averaged just 6,903, the lowest attendance ever since Wake moved into the 14,665-seat Joel Coliseum in 1989.
This is the challenge Forbes faces. Can he win over the fans before he wins his first game?
“You’ve got to have an identity before you have culture,” Forbes said. “Identity is immediate. That was the thing when I came in the door (at ETSU) on day one. Then I got out in the (Johnson City) community. Not only me, but the players.”
Attendance boost
It helped that those players Forbes recruited were pretty darn good.
Forbes won 24 games in his first season at ETSU. The next year, average attendance at 6,000-seat Freedom Hall jumped from 3,065 to a SoCon best 4,053.
It was the 15th biggest jump in the nation that year.
“The first thing you can do is win. That’s a great way to fill your building,” Forbes said. “Play a style that people like, and play it tough. … You’ve seen us play. The identity of our team is we play hard, we play smart and we play together. This is how we’re going to play at Wake. Now, we may not always play smart, but we’re going to play hard and together.”
In short, the goal is to play with personality. That, too, is smart. Forbes, who often shows his own personality on social media, has a history of recruiting fans as well as players.
“You can’t be standoffish,” Forbes said. “You’ve got to be somebody that people feel like they know you. You have to be approachable. People have to feel like they can come talk to you. I spent a lot of time speaking different places. I went on campus to faculty, faculty senate, student government, speaking in cafeteria, just on and on. And as you start to develop these relationship on campus and in the community, then you get good kids and people like them. Then you start winning. Then everybody wants to be on the wagon.
“That’s what happened at East Tennessee. It was always there. It just needed somebody to get it going again. That’s what we did. And that’s the plan here. To have this identity. To have great kids. To get out in the community and on campus myself, and spread the word.”
Community connections
Forbes spread the word everywhere in Johnson City, said Matt McGahey, East Tennessee State’s senior associate athletics director for external operations.
It’s McGahey’s job to market ETSU sports. And Forbes was a willing accomplice.
“Steve loved our community and region, and they loved him back,” McGahey said. “He is genuine, the kind of guy that connects with everyone. The people in East Tennessee appreciate that. They connected with him, and it was reciprocal.
“Everyone here was ‘all in.’ Coach Forbes, his staff and the players helped us to do everything we could to increase attendance. It was a total team effort. He spoke with Rotary clubs, Chamber of Commerce groups, anyone who would listen as we worked together to engage more people. We worked hard to sell tickets, and our region responded by buying them. … We played at a very high level and won a lot of games. That success was the foundation of everything.”
It wasn’t just the basketball. ETSU capitalized on Forbes’ first successful season and renovated Freedom Hall to make it more fan friendly.
“The building had great bones,” McGahey said, “but it needed some love and we addressed several important areas: new lighting, audio, seating, a new videoboard and new ETSU branding.”
Forbes’ ETSU teams played an aggressive, defense-first brand of basketball. Pressure defense helped fuel ETSU’s offense.
The Bucs were fun to watch, and ETSU invested in Freedom Hall. Combine that with the community outreach, and ETSU averaged better than 5,000 fans in league games each of the last three seasons.
Personality
Mike Young saw it with his own eyes. Young coached 16 seasons in the SoCon at Wofford before taking the Virginia Tech job this season.
“People want to see kids play hard. People want to see good basketball and the game played the right way,” Young said. “… That interest waned (at ETSU) over the course of time, and then here comes Steve, and he’s going to play an exciting brand of basketball, and here they come again. That was one of the great college basketball atmospheres that I’ve been a part of while I was in the Southern Conference. Those trips to Freedom Hall and that rabid fanbase, they love their Bucs. That’s an intelligent fanbase. He brought that there and cultivated that. He brought it all back.”
That’s the task at Wake. To bring back what people haven’t seen since the days when Skip Prosser introduced custom motorcycles and tie-dyed T-shirts, and the Joel was the coolest place be in Winston-Salem.
Forbes knows the work starts with him, and establishing Wake’s new identity.
“If you didn’t know anything about basketball,” Forbes said, “and you came to watch us play, when you leave I want you to say, ‘Man, Wake Forest, wow, they play hard. They play like their hair’s on fire — I mean, the coach don’t have any hair — but, man, they really share the ball. They must like each other. They’re really tough on defense. They grab the ball with two hands. They rebound it. They execute.”
In short, they’re fun. And Forbes likes to have fun.
Along with the coach, Wake gets Forbes’ active and often entertaining Twitter feed.
“I think social media is really important,” Forbes said. “I was tweeting last night at 3 a.m. … It’s something to connect with the fans, connect with the students. I had students from Wake forest direct messaging last night, telling me how excited they were to come to the games. I invited them to come to my office to give me advice on how to get (students) to the games.”
The son of an electrician, Forbes sees social media as another useful tool in his toolbox.
It’s a tool to reach the people he wants to fill the empty seats at Joel Coliseum.
“Text me. Call me. Tweet at me,” Forbes said. “Let me know what you think would be a great thing to do to get out in the community. I don’t usually say ‘no’ unless it interferes with practice. I’ll be there if I can.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.