BOSTON — Add another bowl game to the mix, this one at Fenway Park.
The baseball park, which opened in 1912, will host a matchup between teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference, starting in 2020. The date for the Fenway Bowl is expected to be announced Tuesday.
It will be the first college bowl game at the home of the Boston Red Sox. The ballpark has hosted other football dating to 1912, including the American Football League's Boston Patriots in the 1960s and The Game last year between Harvard and Yale.
Forty postseason games – there are 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams – are scheduled for this season, including the national championship game. Three more are expected for the 2020 season.
