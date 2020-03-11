The ACC Tournament is closing the doors to fans at the Greensboro Coliseum starting Thursday because of the coronavirus.
“In light of the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19," a statement from the league read tonight, "the latest developments nationally from health authorities and today’s announcement by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the ACC will alter the remainder of the ACC Tournament. After consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.”
