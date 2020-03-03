Who
Elizabeth Kitley, center, Virginia Tech
What
ACC women's basketball rookie of the year, selected by coaches and a league panel.
Local ties
Northwest Guilford graduate; shared 2018 News & Record HSXtra.com player of the year award with Northern Guilford's Elissa Cunane, now a sophomore at N.C. State.
Why she won
Averaged 12.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. ... Second in ACC with 60 blocked shots. ... Six double-doubles this season. ... Second in ACC with .564 field-goal percentage. ... Has started all 29 games. ... Was named to ACC's All-Freshman Team on Monday.
Up next
Hokies, the fifth seed, vs. Wake Forest or North Carolina at 11 a.m. Thursday (Fox Sports Carolinas) in ACC Tournament second round at Greensboro Coliseum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.