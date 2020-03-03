Virginia Tech Louisville Basketball

Virginia Tech's Liz Kitley, left, and Louisville's Elizabeth Dixon battle for a rebound. Kitley is a graduate of Northwest Guilford High School.

 Bryan Woolston/AP

Who

Elizabeth Kitley, center, Virginia Tech

What

ACC women's basketball rookie of the year, selected by coaches and a league panel.

Local ties

Northwest Guilford graduate; shared 2018 News & Record HSXtra.com player of the year award with Northern Guilford's Elissa Cunane, now a sophomore at N.C. State.

Why she won

Averaged 12.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. ... Second in ACC with 60 blocked shots. ... Six double-doubles this season. ... Second in ACC with .564 field-goal percentage. ... Has started all 29 games. ... Was named to ACC's All-Freshman Team on Monday.

Up next

Hokies, the fifth seed, vs. Wake Forest or North Carolina at 11 a.m. Thursday (Fox Sports Carolinas) in ACC Tournament second round at Greensboro Coliseum.

