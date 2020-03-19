cunane allamerican 031920

N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane hugs a supporter after the Wolfpack beat Florida State 71-66 to win the Women’s ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

Summerfield's Elissa Cunane has picked up the biggest individual honor of her basketball career: All-American.

Cunane, who helped lead N.C. State to its first ACC women's basketball tournament championship since 1991, has been selected to the Associated Press' All-American third team.

The Northern Guilford High School graduate is the first State women's basketball player to earn a spot on one of the three AP All-America teams after six honorable mention recognitions in program history, according to the university's athletics department.

Cunane, a 6-foot-5 center, led State with 16.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. She scored 20 or more points in 10 games and reached double figures in all but five games.

Recommended for you

Load comments