Summerfield's Elissa Cunane has picked up the biggest individual honor of her basketball career: All-American.
Cunane, who helped lead N.C. State to its first ACC women's basketball tournament championship since 1991, has been selected to the Associated Press' All-American third team.
The Northern Guilford High School graduate is the first State women's basketball player to earn a spot on one of the three AP All-America teams after six honorable mention recognitions in program history, according to the university's athletics department.
Cunane, a 6-foot-5 center, led State with 16.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. She scored 20 or more points in 10 games and reached double figures in all but five games.
