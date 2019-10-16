NC State vs Iowa in NCAA Regional basketball (copy)

N.C. State's Elissa Cunane, right, before an NCAA women's basketball tournament game against Iowa at the Greensboro Coliseum in March.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

The N.C. State women's basketball team, whose roster includes Elissa Cunane of Summerfield and Northern Guilford, has been picked to finish second in the ACC in a vote of league head coaches.

Cunane is projected to make the 10-player All-ACC team, one of only two sophomores on the list.

State will open the 2019-20 season against A&T at Reynolds Coliseum on Nov. 6.

Louisville is predicted to finish first in the regular season.

The predictions for the individual awards and order of finish:

Player of the year

Beatrice Mompremier, Sr., F, Miami

All-ACC

Kobi Thornton, Sr., F, Clemson

Haley Gorecki, Gr., G, Duke

Nicki Ekhomu, Sr., G, Florida State

Kiah Gillespie, Sr., F, Florida State

Elizabeth Balogun, So., G, Louisville

Beatrice Mompremier, Sr., F, Miami

Elissa Cunane, So., C, N.C. State

Aislinn Konig, Sr., G, N.C. State

Janelle Bailey, Jr., C, North Carolina

Jocelyn Willoughby, Sr., G, Virginia

Regular season

Louisville (13 first-place votes) - 223

N.C. State (2) - 201

Florida State - 190

Miami - 185

Notre Dame - 159

Syracuse - 150

Duke - 143

Clemson - 105

North Carolina - 92

Virginia Tech - 91

Georgia Tech - 70

Virginia - 67

Boston College - 58

Pitt - 41

Wake Forest - 25

