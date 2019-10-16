The N.C. State women's basketball team, whose roster includes Elissa Cunane of Summerfield and Northern Guilford, has been picked to finish second in the ACC in a vote of league head coaches.
Cunane is projected to make the 10-player All-ACC team, one of only two sophomores on the list.
State will open the 2019-20 season against A&T at Reynolds Coliseum on Nov. 6.
Louisville is predicted to finish first in the regular season.
The predictions for the individual awards and order of finish:
Player of the year
Beatrice Mompremier, Sr., F, Miami
All-ACC
Kobi Thornton, Sr., F, Clemson
Haley Gorecki, Gr., G, Duke
Nicki Ekhomu, Sr., G, Florida State
Kiah Gillespie, Sr., F, Florida State
Elizabeth Balogun, So., G, Louisville
Beatrice Mompremier, Sr., F, Miami
Elissa Cunane, So., C, N.C. State
Aislinn Konig, Sr., G, N.C. State
Janelle Bailey, Jr., C, North Carolina
Jocelyn Willoughby, Sr., G, Virginia
Regular season
Louisville (13 first-place votes) - 223
N.C. State (2) - 201
Florida State - 190
Miami - 185
Notre Dame - 159
Syracuse - 150
Duke - 143
Clemson - 105
North Carolina - 92
Virginia Tech - 91
Georgia Tech - 70
Virginia - 67
Boston College - 58
Pitt - 41
Wake Forest - 25
