GREENSBORO – N.C. State's Elissa Cunane, who helped lead Northern Guilford to a high school state championship, has been chosen as a first-team All-ACC player in women's basketball.
Cunane, a sophomore, leads State with 16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
State (25-4) will be the No. 2 seed in the ACC women's tournament this week at the Greensboro Coliseum. State will meet No. 7 Georgia Tech, No. 10 Notre Dame or No. 15 Pitt at 6 p.m. Friday in the quaterfinals.
Meanwhile, Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley, a Northwest Guilford graduate, has earned a place on the ACC's All-Freshman Team. Kitley has started all 29 games and is No. 2 on the Hokies with 12.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
Virginia Tech, the No. 5 seed, will play the Wake Forest-North Carolina winner at 11 a.m. Thursday in the second round.
Cunane is a three-time News & Record HSXtra.com player of the year, sharing the honor in 2018 with Kitley. Both players are 6-foot-5 centers.
The ACC announced honors for two teams, one selected by league coaches and one by a committee. Cunane and Kitley achieved their honors on both teams.
