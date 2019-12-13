Like fire and ice, oil and water, plain and plaids, this will be a game of opposites.
N.C. State at UNCG on Sunday will be a big basketball game for all the wrong reasons for the Wolfpack, a road game against an in-state, non-conference upstart. What could possibly go wrong?
For one, State could very well lose this game.
You don’t often see a game like this around here, if for no other reason than schools know about UNCG now. Coach Wes Miller has the Spartans up and running, and few teams want to mess with UNCG these days.
But with the ACC Tournament coming back to Greensboro in March, the Pack sees this as something of a scouting trip to check out the surroundings. UNCG will gladly show State around.
They are indeed opposites, not just in size or tradition, conference ties or school colors. These two play completely different styles of the same game. And which team is able to force its will on the other will likely win.
State runs a modern offense, built on simple NBA and Hargrove Military stubbornness. Coach Kevin Keatts built his team around scoring, and the Pack is one of the most efficient scoring teams in the country.
Miller has built his team to prevent the other team from scoring, a defense-first concept almost unheard of in modern college basketball. This isn’t anything he learned from Roy Williams at North Carolina. UNCG is like something out of the 1970s with Bobby Knight screaming out defensive switches.
“We like to get after you,” Miller likes to say.
So when these two teams get after each other, something has to give.
Most basketball people will tell you that when an offensive-minded team plays a defensive-minded team, the latter controls the game.
But not necessarily the outcome.
N.C. State is 18th in the country in scoring efficiency, a stat that basically measures the number of scores divided by scoring opportunities. Without getting too caught up in the math, just consider this: UNCG is 175th in scoring efficiency.
On the other side of the looking glass, UNCG is fifth in the nation in defensive efficiency, and State is 118th.
Miller’s team isn’t what you envision in today’s game, even if you compare the Spartans with other defensive-minded teams in college basketball. UNCG is nothing like Virginia, for instance. There’s no “pack-line” emphasis, though all good defensive teams use some form of that philosophy. No, the Spartans come after you.
Miller likes to play a full-court or three-quarter court trap that slows opposing offenses and forces them to run plays that can’t be drawn up on a white board. No coach draws up plays that take 94 feet to develop, and that’s what UNCG forces you to do.
Keatts, however, isn’t one to draw up intricate designs to start with. He has a lightning-fast guard, Markell Johnson, who can break down traps and outrun pressure. But what Keatts wants to do once he gets his offense set is the run the pick-and-roll.
All day long.
State is playing well, and Keatts can now move his pick-and-roll sets from all angles. Against Wake last week, he moved his offense from the top of the key to the edges.
“We made an adjustment,” he said. “They were icing our pick and rolls on the side, dropping down, so we started throwing them down to the corner and set them at a different angle.”
UNCG will counter with Isaiah Miller, one of the best defenders in the country and one of the peskiest guards to try to run plays through.
Inside, where State will try to drop late-possession passes into the lane, UNCG will be waiting with shot blockers.
This sets up to be a classic showdown of successful programs from different leagues playing different games. And while the coaches will be drawing up plays and angles and adjustments from the sidelines, ultimately this will come down to players making shots.
Or not.
One team wants to score, and the other wants to defend.
You get the impression that this could be a lot of fun to watch, but don’t expect a work of art. This is going to be a collision.
It’s not going to be the first team to 100. Nor will it be the first team to 50.
This might not come down to the last team scoring but the last team standing.
