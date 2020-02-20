RALEIGH – N.C. State started the biggest week of its basketball season with the biggest win of the year.
After its 88-66 destruction of Duke, there was great rejoicing. But now comes the hard part. The unpredictable Wolfpack has to do it again.
And again.
We’re still a few weeks away from seriously talking about which teams are in or out or on or beside the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. State is probably among the latter now.
Florida State comes in on Saturday, and the Pack gets another shot at Duke on March 3, and common wisdom says State needs to win one of those to feel safer about possibly slipping into the NCAA.
But the Pack also has to avoid stumbling over Carolina next week.
For one night, all that was nowhere in sight. State dismantled the sixth-ranked Blue Devils, exposing Duke’s lack of passion and winning easily in a game it had to win.
State coach Kevin Keatts said he knew it was a must-win, and he knows there are more must-wins to be played. But he hasn’t told his team that.
“I don’t think they can handle that kind of pressure,” he said.
So in a week of reckoning, State did what it had to do. A loss to Duke coming off a loss to Boston College would have changed the conversation.
Some prognosticators have State well outside the bubble among teams trying to position themselves for the NCAA Tournament. The Pack, now 8-7 in the ACC and 17-9 overall, went into the game ranked No. 60 in the NCAA NET rankings, four spots below Virginia and 10 ahead of Syracuse.
And that’s not going to get State into the tournament.
This was the game it had to win just to set up even more games the Pack needs to win. State sensed that, and Duke didn’t.
The league-leading Blue Devils played as if they didn't care enough, and Coach Mike Krzyzewski said that was the difference in the game.
“They knew they needed it, and they got it,” he said. “That was our worst game, but they made us play that way. They were at a different level. It wasn’t a matter of them taking us out. In order to be taken out, we would’ve had to be in. So we weren’t in to be taken out.”
State ran its offensive sets in Duke’s face, getting solid games out of guards Devon Daniels (25 points, nine rebounds) and Markell Johnson (28 points, nine rebounds), who made several spectacular plays. But the Pack also went right at center Vernon Carey, who was great (27 points, 12 rebounds) but exhausted at the end.
Duke can look forward to playing State again in two weeks. But in those two weeks, State can’t afford to look ahead. Every game is a bubble game from here on out, with not only NCAA bids hanging in the balance but also ACC Tournament seeds.
The top four teams receive a double-bye in the tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum. The next five teams receive a single bye. The last six must compete on the first day. State could yet end up in any of those categories.
Keatts knew all of that, and he assumes his players will know it now.
The big games are yet to be played, but this was one of the only opportunities State has had all season for a significant win. Some argued that State’s biggest win was a loss to Auburn.
Not now.
You could sort of see this coming. State has beaten top-10 Duke teams 16 times in Raleigh, and while Krzyzewski said he wasn’t aware of that, he also said it had nothing to do with anything.
He knew this was State’s big chance to change the conversation, and his players didn’t.
In that sense, this game was over before it even started.
This was the start of State’s final push toward the unknown. There’s a specter of first-day games in Greensboro and the NIT. And there’s the possibility of a late-season push to becoming one of the most dangerous teams in the country.
We saw that State team Wednesday night.
We might need to see it again Saturday.
And beyond.
