As the college football season winds down, and as the ACC Coastal Division becomes a bit more stable, the big prizes are still out there for Clemson and whichever team can lock down that elusive claim of second-best.
Even as Wake Forest struggles and Virginia, Pitt, Virginia Tech and Louisville hang around, the two most obvious goals are Clemson making the College Football Playoff and another ACC team going to the Orange Bowl.
Nothing else matters. Who cares what other bowls are out there? Other than the playoff and the Orange Bowl, no other goal is worth worrying about for any ACC team.
So two things must happen between now and Dec. 30. First, Clemson has to go undefeated. There’s no way the Tigers make the playoff with a loss to Wake or to South Carolina. No way.
A Clemson loss would create a one-game playoff – also known as the ACC championship game – for the Orange Bowl bid, which automatically goes to the ACC champion if it isn’t in the playoff top four.
Second, presuming Clemson doesn't lose and is selected for the playoff, some other ACC team has to crack the playoff rankings or the Orange Bowl itself will decide which league school is invited.
It would, in essence, go back to the way bowls used to operate: Behind closed doors in a smoke-filled room – politics, money and all.
As of now, without a “next highest-ranked" school, according to the tie-in description on the league's site, the Orange Bowl could take any ACC team it wants. Even hometown Miami.
It’s an odd situation that no one envisioned.
Wake has to lose to Clemson, or the best hopes for the ACC postseason vanish. That also means Wake is unlikely to be ranked at all from here on out.
That leaves the slim hope for another team to slip into the rankings, possibly in a scenario of Virginia winning the Coastal and not getting stomped on national TV in the ACC championship game the day before the final CFP rankings are released on Dec. 8.
So what happens when the rankings are released and no ACC team other than Clemson is ranked?
Old-school politics.
You can imagine Commissioner John Swofford calling the Orange Bowl and pleading for a particular school, and you can imagine the Orange Bowl committee looking at as many as six ACC schools that could potentially match up with an SEC team, a Big Ten team or Notre Dame.
As dirty as it sounds, that’s the reality in this, the strangest ACC season in recent memory.
And as stark as it all sounds, the bottom line is that for everyone’s Orange Bowl hopes to stay alive and in proper order, even for Wake, the Deacons must lose on Saturday.
That’s somehow fitting, considering how mundane the league has been under Clemson rule.
The defending champions have obliterated everything in their shadow, leaving everyone to wait and watch and actually pull for the Tigers
Even poor Wake Forest.
