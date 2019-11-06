Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Hide the records, or he might re-write the entire book.
Cole Anthony's first basketball game tonight in the Dean Dome was a game unlike anything we’ve ever seen.
The freshman from New York City scored 34 points, more than any UNC freshman in his first game. He also grabbed 11 rebounds and added five assists and a steal in Carolina's 76-65 victory over Notre Dame.
A late-arriving crowd was left breathless. Years from now, every Carolina fan in the world will say he was here.
“It was cool,” Anthony said. “I just wanted to win. I’ll celebrate. No, I won’t celebrate. I might give myself a little pat on the back. But we have practice tomorrow.”
After listening to recruiting experts and basketball people gush about his high school and AAU days, Tobacco Road was primed. A packed Dean Dome wanted to see what his game is all about.
Anthony is the full package, a ball-handler who starts and stops with sudden control. An explosive first step gets his shoulders past defenders immediately, and his vertical leap is physical and yet athletic, with the ability to float or bang before finishing.
He draws fouls and is an uncanny free-throw shooter with a high finish and a flick of the wrist, not unlike his shot from beyond the arc, which is textbook, right out of the old coaching maxim: finish high, wave goodbye and land in your own footsteps.
Minutes into the second half, as Carolina tried to regain control of a game it had let get away in the first half, Anthony went off. He started firing at will, making shot after shot, some behind screens, some wide-open, some off-balance and some that looked pure gold.
Anthony showed his complete game, creating space for himself and lanes for his teammates, reading defenses before passing or shooting, mostly shooting.
The critics warned that he was under-developed, scrawny in his upper body and prone to getting knocked off-balance.
That’s really not the case. Anthony has a runner’s build. He has put on weight and muscle since coming to Carolina, and besides, he doesn’t take contact as much as he delivers it.
Again, it’s only a game. But what a game it was.
A 23-point second half, hitting five of eight three-pointers and playing every minute after halftime.
That’s something Williams has never let happen. The coach swore he’d never do it again.
But he will.
He saw the same game we did.
