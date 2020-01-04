Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Only a few days into a new year that a lot of Carolina fans hoped would bring something other than despair, they walked out of the Dean Dome this afternoon with the sick feeling that UNC might be the worst team in the ACC.
Roy Williams has lost his team for now, and he knows it.
After a 96-83 loss to Georgia Tech, Williams knows Carolina has serious issues that go deeper than the injury to freshman Cole Anthony. This is a team that can’t seem to get out of its own way.
The basketball IQ of this team is shocking. Or rather, the lack thereof.
Williams said he’s out of ideas.
He sounded a bit like Dean Smith in his final days when selfish players forced him to admit he wasn’t enjoying the game anymore.
Williams insists he won’t give up, and for a brief time it looked as if UNC would come back and beat the Yellow Jackets.
But the Heels made the same mistakes down the stretch that they’ve made all season.
Tech beat UNC because the players couldn’t make inbounds passes, couldn’t run simple plays out of timeouts, couldn’t shoot, couldn’t rebound, couldn’t stop backdoor cuts and couldn’t stop one of the worst teams in the country from doing anything it wanted.
With less than seven minutes left in the first half, the score was 30-6, and Carolina hadn’t made a shot from the field.
Williams, who is still tied with Smith for all-time wins at 879, called timeouts, screamed at his players, ignored his players and let his assistants scream, and in one shocking timeout, both of those things happened while players seemed to yell back.
It was total chaos.
“I felt a little helpless out there,” Williams said.
He now knows there’s no way out of this. No UNC team had ever trailed by 20 at halftime in the history of the Smith Center. Carolina (1-2 ACC, 8-6 overall) made a run, but this team isn’t equipped to make long runs. When it became apparent that no one could score other than Garrison Brooks (35 points), the second-half comeback ended.
Williams apologized to the fans and former players and said this was one of the worst experiences of his life.
“It’s the most negative I’ve ever been about myself, and it’s the most negative I’ve ever felt about any team,” he said. “We weren’t ready to play.”
Williams said his team had one of the best practices of the season Friday, and then in the minutes before the game started, he knew his team didn’t care. His postgame comments were scorched and directed partly at himself, but mostly at his players.
“I started to keep them out there at halftime and make them run sprints just so it would make me feel better, and I thought that would embarrass them,” he said. “Right now, I do not care.”
Deep down, he knows he has only a couple of legitimate ACC players on his roster. Asked if the problem with his team is not doing what it was supposed to do or that it simply doesn’t know what to do, Williams rambled on and then settled on a shocking answer.
“I’d say 50-50,” he said. “I’ve always taken a lot of pride that I can coach.”
This team has just about driven him to distraction and has forced him to do things he’s never done as a coach.
The irony is, Williams coached a great game today. After his team ignored him in the pregame then came out flat, disinterested and clueless, he forced the players to come back. After scoring two points in the first 10 minutes of the game, Carolina finished with 83.
That was in part because of Brooks and in part because of Georgia Tech, but mostly it was because of Williams.
“I know I’ve coached to freaking care about the game,” he said.
Williams has to get his team back now, and he knows it.
But he also knows that this is the worst college basketball team he’s ever coached.
