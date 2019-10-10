WINSTON-SALEM — The campus is quiet now. Most of the students have left for fall break, and only a handful are hanging around for the big game this weekend.
At little Wake Forest, a private school nestled into 340 acres just north of downtown, everyday life here seems to go on without notice. It’s been that way since the school moved from the town of Wake Forest in 1956. The college and the city coexist, often as completely different communities.
But when the football team gets the city’s attention, that all changes.
Wake Forest is 5-0 for the first time since 2006 and only the fourth time in school history. The next three games for the Deacons are at home, starting with Saturday night’s game against Louisville.
Dave Clawson, the football coach who has taken Wake to three straight bowl wins, something no coach has ever done here, has cautioned against his team getting too worked up this early in the season.
But the Deacons are ranked 19th in the country, their highest ranking in more than a decade, and this week Clawson was quoted in the Washington Post.
“I think we all know, coaches and players, that we better not think past Louisville,” Clawson said.
Wake Forest's football team is capturing the attention in restaurants and beyond in Winston-Salem.
In the restaurants and on the sidewalks of Winston-Salem, they’re looking well past Louisville.
On a sunny day at downtown barbecue restaurant, a group of men talked about Wake’s schedule, not just Saturday but beyond. Way beyond. They talked of the Florida State game, which is another weekend away, and N.C. State, which comes to Winston the first weekend in November.
And yes, they talked Clemson.
Robert Moreau, an owner of Bib’s Downtown, said a winning football team gets the city’s attention. Bib’s is where Clawson does his radio show several times a year, and it’s one of the gathering places for Wake fans.
“This is about community,” Moreau said. “The shows here are stout. People come out and support the team and they get to meet the coach. It’s a very positive experience.”
Wake Forest is cool again, and in Winston-Salem that hasn’t always been the case. It’s long been a struggle for Winston to fully embrace Wake’s football team, but there are signs that maybe after all these years, the Deacs have the city’s full attention.
“Winning will do that,” Moreau said.
Wake is tiny by university standards. It’s undergraduate enrollment is about 5,300 students, making it the smallest Power Five school in the country.
So getting people to fill BB&T Field, which seats 31,500 fans, requires a strong walk-up from Winston-Salem residents. Forsyth County has a population of about 375,000, and according to numbers provided by the school, only about 7,500 are “living degreed alumni.” To put that in perspective, there are only about 73,000 Wake Forest alumni in the world. There are 32 football stadiums in America that would hold every living Deacon.
So football Saturdays can be a hard sell when the team isn’t winning. And over the course of time, that’s been the norm.
Clawson has changed that.
At the Deacon Store in Hanes Mall, a sales assistant said he’s busier these days than he’s ever been selling Wake merchandise to an energized fan base.
On campus, at the little Deacon Shop, people milled about for hats and sweatshirts, anticipating cooler weather for the rest of the season.
Rebecca Griffin, the clerk behind the counter, said the fall break has slowed business.
“Yesterday it was pretty busy here,” she said. “Lots of students and family were here. Game day is always busy now that they’re winning.”
Lots of tickets remain for Saturday night’s game, but that’s normal here. Winston-Salem moves slowly, even in the midst of one of the greatest starts in Wake Forest football history. And for the Deacs to sell out a football game, it often means the visiting team needs to bring lots of fans.
But mostly, it means Winston-Salem must show up.
Basketball coach Dave Odom, who coached at Wake Forest for 12 years and is credited for making games in Lawrence Joel Coliseum a hot ticket, once said convincing people to come to games wasn’t easy.
“Wake Forest is everybody’s second favorite school,” he said.
And he didn’t mean everybody in North Carolina. He meant Winston-Salem.
Scattered around town, there are banners and posters and yard signs from the school’s “I’m a Fan” campaign. On every table inside Bib’s, the Wake Forest football schedule sits beside bottles of barbecue sauce and paper napkin holders. On the walls are Deacon jerseys along with helmets and Wake memorabilia.
“It’s an essential part of who we are,” Moreau said. “People come here from all over the state of North Carolina, people from all over the world, but this is a small community and we’re proud to be a part of it.”
A customer nearby held the Wake schedule in his hand and talked about the upcoming games.
“We can win 'em all,” he said.
His friend rolled his eyes.
Optimism abounds on the streets of Winston-Salem these days. Sort of.
Scraps of toilet paper still hang in trees on Hearn Plaza in front of Wait Chapel.
Meanwhile, back at the campus, all is quiet. Scraps of toilet paper cling to the branches in the quad, a reminder that Wake Forest is winning football games.
There’s a big one Saturday, and the Deacons need for people to come watch. They need all the fans they can muster this week with most of the students home for fall break.
A look ahead
A run for the ages? A quick glance at Wake’s last seven opponents and what might transpire.
Louisville
Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham has thrown for 574 yards and three touchdowns in the last two league games, while completing 64.4 percent of his passes, according to
GoCards.com.
Timothy D. Easley/AP
When
7:30 p.m. Saturday (ACC)
Where
Winston-Salem
Hard 'N Fast
Saturday’s home game against the rival Cardinals is a perfect example of what lies ahead for Wake. Yes, the Deacs should win. But yes, Louisville is improved. In a scenario for a New Year’s Day bowl run, this looms as the biggest game of the season.
Florida State
Florida State's James Blackman is getting the start for the Seminoles at Clemson on Saturday. Alex Hornibrook is also expected to play.
Gary McCullough/AP
When
7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 (ACC)
Where
Winston-Salem
Hard 'N Fast
Wake will likely be an underdog, based in part on Florida State’s unrealized talent and in part on the national sentiment that FSU should always beat Wake Forest. But if the Deacs are still unbeaten? Wake can absolutely win this game.
N.C. State
Bailey Hockman has been chosen to start at quarterback for the Wolfpack against Syracuse tonight.
Mark Wallheiser/AP
When
Nov. 2
Where
Winston-Salem
Hard 'N Fast
The last of three straight home games, this is a rivalry in which Wake has won the last two and nine of 16. And as of now, Dave Clawson’s program is better than Dave Doeren’s. The (unbeaten?) Deacons should win this one by more than a touchdown.
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Greensboro native, made his first start of the season on Oct. 5.
Lynne Sladky/AP When
Nov. 9
Where
Blacksburg, Va.
Hard 'N Fast
The Hokies are 3-2, coming off a win at Miami, but Tech will likely be coming off losses to Carolina and Notre Dame when Wake heads to Blacksburg. This might be a big game a week before the biggest game in Wake history.
Clemson
Clemson pep squads encourage fans during the "Tiger Walk" before the game against Charlotte in September.
Richard Shiro/AP
When
Nov. 16
Where
At Clemson, S.C.
Hard 'N Fast
If both teams are still undefeated, and yes that might be a stretch for Wake, you just might see ESPN's "College GameDay" make its way to Clemson. That would be a first for Wake, even though the attention would be on the Tigers. Still, this is the dream scenario.
Duke
Duke quarterback Quentin Harris has rushed for touchdowns in three of the last four games.
Ben McKeown/AP
When
Nov. 23
Where
Winston-Salem
Hard 'N Fast
Hard to say where the Blue Devils will be by late November. Then again, we’ll know Wake’s fate by then, too. A run for ages would set up a sold-out game with men in orange jackets in the press box and students throwing oranges onto the field.
Syracuse
When
Nov. 30
Where
At Syracuse, N.Y.
Hard 'N Fast
A tough place to finish unless Syracuse has already given up. Not likely since the Orange already has played Clemson, its toughest opponent, and has multiple winnable games remaining. Syracuse could go in on long winning streak and be in position to push aside Wake and steal a major bowl bid.
Newman and Wake's 3rd down plays beat BC 27-24
Wake Forest wide receiver Scotty Washington, left, makes a touchdown reception against Boston College defensive back Jason Maitre (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Newman and Wake's 3rd down plays beat BC 27-24
Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) can not make the catch against Boston College defensive back Jason Maitre (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Newman and Wake's 3rd down plays beat BC 27-24
Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Newman and Wake's 3rd down plays beat BC 27-24
Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Newman and Wake's 3rd down plays beat BC 27-24
Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) comes down with a touchdown pass against Boston College defensive back Brandon Sebastian during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Newman and Wake's 3rd down plays beat BC 27-24
Wake Forest defensive back Nasir Greer, bottom, stops Boston College running back AJ Dillon (2) on the carry during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Newman and Wake's 3rd down plays beat BC 27-24
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) carries the ball against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Newman and Wake's 3rd down plays beat BC 27-24
Wake Forest running back Cade Carney, center, carries the ball against Boston College during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver (5) and redshirt freshman defensive back Kenneth Dicks III (10) celebrate the Deacons' 49-7 victory over the Elon Pheonix in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver Scotty Washington makes a reception in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest freshman linebacker Zach Ranson (34) tackles Elon redshirt freshman quarterback Joey Baughman (3) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt junior quarterback Jamie Newman throws a pass in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon senior defensive back Daniel Reid-Bennett (26) tackles Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) celebrates making a reception for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest football players take a moment to themselves prior to an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest senior defensive back Essang Bassey (21, right) breaks up a pass intended for Elon sophomore wide receiver Avery Jones (7) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon senior defensive back Greg Liggs, Jr. (21) breaks up a pass intended for Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt junior defensive back Justin Bartee (26, from left), redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Adam Winter and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Ian Driscoll raise their helmets to celebrate the Deacons' 49-7 victory over the Elon Pheonix in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver Scotty Washington celebrates after scoring a touchdown over Elon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson shouts in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt freshman wide receiver A.T. Perry (89) and redshirt freshman wide receiver Isaiah Isaac (21) celebrate Perry's touchdown over Elon in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Fans watch Wake Forest play Elon in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14, left) and freshman running back Kenneth Walker III celebrate Surratt's touchdown over Elon in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) makes a reception for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt junior quarterback Jamie Newman runs out on the field with the rest of the team prior to an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson celebrates after scoring a touchdown over Elon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt freshman wide receiver A.T. Perry (89) celebrates his touchdown over Elon freshman defensive back Antonio White (3) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt freshman defensive back Kenneth Dicks III celebrates a sack over Elon in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior defensive back Amari Henderson (4) tackles Elon sophomore wide receiver Jackson Parham (14) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) makes a reception for a touchdown over Elon in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) breaks away from Elon senior Cole Taylor (80) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) and redshirt senior wide receiver Steven Claude (5) celebrate Surratt's touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest cheerleaders perform between the first and second quarters of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver Scotty Washington celebrates making a reception in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson runs the ball for a touchdown over Elon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon senior running back De'Sean McNair (28) is tackled by Wake Forest redshirt freshman defensive lineman Royce Francis (97) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver Scotty Washington runs the ball for a touchdown over Elon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt junior quarterback Jamie Newman throws a pass in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest senior kicker Dom Maggio (8) and sophomore placekicker Nick Sciba (4) celebrate Sciba's successful point after touchdown over Elon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest cheerleaders perform in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker III (25) fumbles while tackled by Elon sophomore linebacker Jamir Malone (50) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman looks at the scoreboard from the sidelines in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest freshman quarterback Michael Kern (15) runs the ball in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest team captains Justin Herron (from left), Cade Carney, Essang Bassey and Justin Strnad walk out for the coin toss prior to an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon redshirt freshman quarterback Joey Baughman (3) is tackled by Wake Forest freshman linebacker Zach Ranson (34) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker III (25) runs the ball for a touchdown over Elon in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) takcles Elon sophomore running back Jaylan Thomas (6) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt junior quarterback Jamie Newman looks for a pass in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon senior running back De'Sean McNair (28) is tackled by Wake Forest redshirt junior defensive lineman Manny Walker (13) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) congratulates redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson after Roberson's touchdown over Elon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker III (25) breaks away from Elon freshman defensive back Tre'Von Jones (10) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver Scotty Washington celebrates after scoring a touchdown over Elon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon sophomore defensive back Marcus Hillman (5) tackles Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker III (25) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon senior defensive back Daniel Reid-Bennett (26) celebrates his interception over Wake Forest with teammates in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon head coach Tony Trisciani watches a play in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Wake Forest on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) walk off the field following the Deacons' 49-7 victory over the Elon Pheonix in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon freshman defensive back Tre'Von Jones (10) trips up Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson (82) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
WakeFB
Carolina running back Javonte Williams (25) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Wake Forest defensive back Nasir Greer (3) on Friday. The Demon Deacons recovered the fumble.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest senior defensive back Amari Henderson (4) celebrates after the Demon Deacons recovered a fumble.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman celebrates after scoring one of his two touchdowns Friday in the Deacons’ 24-18 win over visiting North Carolina at BB&T Field.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) and senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest students cheer before the Demon Deacons' game against Carolina.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Shamar McCollum (15) celebrates after tackling Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell (7).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) celebrates a stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) scores a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) catches a pass over coverage from Carolina sophomore defensive back Trey Morrison (4).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore place kicker Nick Sciba (4) kicks a succesful point after touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore defensive back Coby Davis (20) celebrates with his teammates after the Demon Deacons defeated Carolina 24-18.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) celebrates with his teammates after the Demon Deacons defeated Carolina 24-18.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest senior offensive lineman Jake Benzinger (73) celebrates with his teammates after the Demon Deacons defeated Carolina 24-18.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Tyric Swennie (99) celebrates with his teammates after the Demon Deacons defeated Carolina 24-18.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (6) celebrates with his teammates after the Demon Deacons defeated Carolina 24-18.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Sulaiman Kamara (90) and junior wide receiver Davis Johnson (11) celebrate with their teammates after the Demon Deacons defeated Carolina 24-18.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Steven Claude (5) celebrates with his teammates after the Demon Deacons defeated Carolina 24-18.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior linebacker Ja'Cquez Williams (30) celebrates with his teammates after the Demon Deacons defeated Carolina 24-18.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Sulaiman Kamara (90) celebrates with his teammates after the Demon Deacons defeated Carolina 24-18.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Carolina head coach Mack Brown speaks with officials after a play.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest captains take the field for the coin toss prior to their game against Carolina.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest and Carolina captains meet at midfield prior to their game.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) runs the ball as Carolina sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel (44) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell (7) passes on Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore defensive back Nasir Greer (3) and senior defensive back Amari Henderson (4) combine to tackle Carolina junior wide receiver Dazz Newsome (5).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Carolina junior running back Michael Carter (8) is tackled by Wake Forest sophomore linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore defensive back Nasir Greer (3) and senior defensive back Amari Henderson (4) celebrate a tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker (25) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) celebrates a stop with freshman defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd (40).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest freshman defensive back Trey Rucker (18) and senior defensive back Essang Bassey (21) celebrate breaking up a pass intended for Carolina junior wide receiver Beau Corrales (15).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) catches a pass over defense from Carolina sophomore defensive back Trey Morrison (4).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker (25) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) congratulates sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) after Surratt scored a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Carolina head coach Mack Brown on Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) and freshman defensive lineman Ja'Corey Johns (41) combine to tackle Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell (7).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45) celebrates a stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Carolina junior defensive back Greg Ross (10) breaks up a pass intended for Wake Forest senior wide receiver Scotty Washington (7).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) runs after a reception as Carolina sophomore defensive back Trey Morrison (4) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Carolina junior defensive back D.J. Ford (16) exchanges words with Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) after Newman rushed for a first down.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker (25) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest senior linebacker Justin Strnad (23) tackles Carolina junior running back Michael Carter (8).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) tackles Carolina junior wide receiver Dazz Newsome (5) on a kick off return.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior defensive back Luke Masterson (12) tackles Carolina freshman quarterback Jace Ruder (10).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) passes.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest defensive lineman Boogie Basham Jr. tackles North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell from behind.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson makes a point to an official.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest’s Ja’Sir Taylor tackles UNC running back Javonte Williams on Sept. 13 in Winston-Salem. As a high school junior, Williams was disheartened that UNC didn’t offer him a scholarship. Then he changed positions.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson applauds his team.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) runs through an attempted tackle from Carolina junior defensive back Greg Ross (10).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest senior placer Dom Maggio (8) congratulates sophomore kicker Nick Sciba (4) after Sciba kicked a field goal.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Isaiah Chaney (93) celebrates in the closing seconds of the Demon Deacons' 24-18 win over Carolina.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest freshman offensive lineman Oralndo Heggs II (78) celebrates in the closing seconds of the Demon Deacons' 24-18 win over Carolina.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest senior linebacker Justin Strnad (23) and freshman defensive lineman Ja'Corey Johns (41) combine to tackle Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell (7).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior defensive back Luke Masterson (12) celebrates after recovering a Carolina fumble.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) hands off to freshman running back Kenneth Walker (25).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) is congratulated by senior wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest students cheer on the Demon Deacons on Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36), freshman tight end Blake Whiteheart (85) and freshman tight end Cameron Hite (20).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
The Wake Forest Demon Deacon pumps up the crowd on Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) catches a touchdown pass under defense from Utah State cornerback DJ Williams (7).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) celebrates with senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman safety Trey Rucker (18) celebrates after intercepting a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State senior running back Gerold Bright (1) is stopped on a third down by Wake Forest senior linebacker Justin Strnad (23).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) misses a reception in the end zone over coverage from Utah State sophomore defensive back Andre Grayson (21).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) smiles during pregame warmups.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Halftime show during Wake Forest vs Utah State
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman quarterback Michael Kern (15) passes during pregame warmups.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore tight end Connor Hebbeler (40) runs through drills during pregame warmups.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freundenthal (86) makes a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) tackles Utah State senior running back Gerold Bright (1).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State senior running back Gerold Bright (1) runs the ball on his way to a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State senior running back Gerold Bright (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) runs the ball as Utah State junior linebacker David Woodward (9) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) attempts to leap over a tackle from Utah State junior safety Shaq Bond (4).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State senior running back Gerold Bright (1) runs the ball pursued by Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Shemar McCollum (15).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) passes on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) runs the ball as Utah State sophomore cornerback Andre Grayson (21) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Steve Claude (5) runs after a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior tight end Brandon Chapman (23) celebrates a first down.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) hands off to sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson speaks with Dave Clawson.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd (40) celebrates a defensive stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) runs the ball as Utah State senior defensive tackle Fua Leilua (44) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) and junior defensive lineman Sulaiman Kamara (90) celebrate a third down defensive stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) celebrates a third down defensive stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State junior wide receiver (16) leaps over Wake Forest junior defensive back Luke Masterson (12).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State sophomore wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) scores a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State sophomore wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson watches the video board.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) runs the ball after a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) prepares to pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) leaps over defensive players while running the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) passes.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State graduate tight end Caleb Repp (87) is tackled by Wake Forest senior defensive back Essang Bassey (21) and sophomore defensive back Coby Davis (20).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State junior quarterback Jordan Love (10) is tackled by Wake Forest sophomore linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45) celebrates a third down defensive stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) catches a pass over defense from Utah State sophomore cornerback Andre Grayson (21).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) is tackled just short of a touchdown by Utah State freshman cornerback Cam Lampkin (18).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) celebrates after he was signaled for a touchdown on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. The touchdown was subsequently overruled.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson signals his team on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State junior quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes under pressure.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest players celebrate with senior linebacker Justin Strnad (23) after Strnad intercepted a pass to insure a Demon Deacon victory.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) celebrates in the closing moments of the Demon Deacon's 38-35 win over Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
A dancer with Scarlett Lace performs during halftime on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State junior quarterback Jordan Love (10) prepares to pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior defensive back Amari Henderson (4) celebrates after intercepting a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) celebrates as he scores a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State junior running back Jaylen Warren (20) scores a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) scores the game winning touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) celebrates after scoring the game winning touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) celebrates after scoring the game winning touchdown with sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest fans cheer prior to the Demon Deacon's game against Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Shemar McCollum (15) prior to the Demon Deacons' game against Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Ja'Corey Johns (41) prior to the Demon Deacons' game against Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson speaks with his captains prior to the Demon Deacons' game against Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest football players take the field for their home opener against Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest captains, from left, Justin Strnad (23), Justin Herron (75), Jack Freudenthal (86), Essang Bassey (21) and Cade Carney (36).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest captains, from left, Justin Strnad (23), Justin Herron (75), Jack Freudenthal (86), Essang Bassey (21).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest cheerleaders celebrate after a Demon Deacon touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore offensive lineman Sean Maginn (79) and junior offensive lineman Je'Vionte' Nash (53) celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest players celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest players celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest players celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Steve Claude (5) and sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman defensive back M.J. Alston Jr. (25) and sophomore linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45) celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) runs off the field after catching the game winning touchdown pass in the Demon Deacons' 38-35 victory over Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch, left, and Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Elwood Robinson stand for a photo on the sidelines of Wake Forest University's home opener.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Winston-Salem State University's marching band, The Red Sea of Sound, prepares to perform at halftime of Wake Forest football's home opener at BB&T Field.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Winston-Salem State University's marching band, The Red Sea of Sound, performs at halftime of Wake Forest football's home opener at BB&T Field.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Winston-Salem State University's marching band, The Red Sea of Sound, performs at halftime of Wake Forest football's home opener at BB&T Field.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
A drum major for Winston-Salem State University's marching band, The Red Sea of Sound, left, and a drum major for Wake Forest University's marching band, The Spirit of the Old Gold and Black, direct their bands in a joint halftime show during Wake Forest football's home opener at BB&T Field on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Winston-Salem State University's marching band, The Red Sea of Sound, and Wake Forest University's marching band, The Spirit of the Old Gold and Black, perform in a joint halftime show during Wake Forest football's home opener at BB&T Field.
Andrew Dye/Journal
