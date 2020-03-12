web hardin 031220

Florida State with the ACC championship trophy presented by Commissioner John Swofford.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

GREENSBORO  The band played a funeral dirge as Florida State’s basketball players warmed up for a game they would never play.

The 67th ACC Tournament will long be remembered as a moment in time, the day everything changed, not only in sports but in America and beyond.

That we were here, at the home of the ACC, was both fitting and poignant.

Matt Brown, the Greensboro Coliseum director, stood under one of the backboards, the game clock stopped at 8:45.

“I think it’s good that it happened here,” he said. “This is where all the history is. It’s probably for the best that we’re not in Brooklyn.”

The news hit hard as it spread from the floor of the Coliseum. A city that has supported this tournament like no other has now endured the worst week in the history of the event.

“My heart bleeds for Greensboro,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said this morning.

No one knows what this will mean for Greensboro in the future. It would be a shame if this missed event weren’t somehow given a rain check for a later tournament. And maybe even more than one.

If nothing else, in its worst moments, the ACC was at home when the news broke slowly over an agonizing two-day ordeal.

“The decision that we have made will have quite an impact on this city,” Swofford said. “This is where we were founded. This is where we live. This is where 27 men’s ACC Tournaments have been played and 20 or so women’s tournaments as well, and a lot of NCAA first and second rounds and even Final Fours. So there’s a tremendous basketball history. This town loves the ACC. This town loves college basketball. I feel for the impact on this city.”

Late in the afternoon, we learned that next week’s NCAA Tournament games would not be played in Greensboro nor anywhere else and that all remaining winter and spring NCAA sports championships were canceled. Duke and Kansas were the first two schools to announce cancellation of all spring sports and all athletics travel for the rest of the year. 

All that seemed to wash over us from the moment the news began to spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, and it left an empty coliseum and an empty feeling for those of us who were the last to leave the floor.

The scene was somber and sobering as family members from Florida State absorbed the news, watching the FSU players suddenly removed from the floor as the Seminoles band warmed up in a minor key, an eerie and solemn note as a backdrop to a tournament that was never finished.

“This cannot be happening,” one Florida State player said as the team walked off the floor and into the locker room.

The band played on, echoing off empty seats as an impromptu celebration of Florida State’s “championship” wrapped up near midcourt. Journalists – some carrying notepads, some holding cameras  just wandered around the court as conference officials, Greensboro volunteers and security exchanged nods and awkward acknowledgements that the biggest sporting event in years for this city had just abruptly ended.

A basketball, presumably the game ball, lay unnoticed against the scorer’s table as, one by one, everyone left the floor.

Then it was over.

And the great unknown began.

Contact Ed Hardin at 336-373-7069, and follow @Ed_Hardin on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments