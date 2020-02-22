For a brief time Saturday afternoon, it appeared as if the ACC was going through some sort of late-season transformation.
Considering how things have gone this year, both in the league and nationwide, that would be fitting. But still, until order was restored, the league was on tilt.
State was beating Florida State. Louisville couldn’t shake Carolina, and Virginia couldn’t shake Pitt. Long before Duke took down Virginia Tech, the league’s top teams were wobbling.
But it’s February now, and by this time of the year, you are who you are.
State’s 67-61 home loss to FSU was a perfect example of where we are right now. Coming off a dramatic win over Duke three days ago, the Pack appeared on the verge of bulling its way into the NCAA Tournament. A win over the eighth-ranked Seminoles would’ve done just that. But the second half went badly for State.
Kevin Keatts got a technical then blamed the officiating for the loss, firing up the fanbase but basically setting the Pack back to last week. On the bubble again, State now has to play Carolina in Chapel Hill on Tuesday and then Duke again a week after that.
State’s win over the Blue Devils was still reverberating, but the numbing loss to FSU showed that the Pack just isn’t ready to storm into the national conversation.
Wednesday’s loss to State was still in Duke’s head Saturday night, and Virginia Tech was just in the way. After their worst game of the season, the Blue Devils might have played their best. Streaking to 44-18 lead against the shorter and completely overwhelmed Hokies, the game was probably over even before that.
Duke’s 88-64 win was likely ensured on Wednesday. Or maybe on Thursday when Mike Krzyzewski showed his players how badly they played and how bad it looked on video.
“We were angry,” he said. “I was angry at them.”
The practice Thursday wasn’t “animal” or “crazy,” he said. But it might’ve been the most important practice of the year.
The odd outcome in Raleigh had a lot of people convinced that State was pretty good after all and that Duke wasn’t all that.
But again, this is time year when you get an idea of which teams still have a strong locker room, which teams don’t and which teams have no idea what their made of.
Keatts might still have his team, but he’ll also have the league calling him early in the week. He minced no words after the loss, suggesting his team had the game taken from them.
“I didn’t think that we got the same calls that they got,” he said. “I’m not accusing anybody of cheating. I’m not doing that.”
That won’t go over well out at Grandover.
Duke’s win completed a Saturday sweep for the top four teams in the league and all but assured them of going to Greensboro as the top four seeds, which means two days off.
After a long regular season, which started the first week in November, only two weeks remain. Coming into the weekend, we still weren’t sure if the league had stabilized. And after a wobbly start by Virginia, it looked as if the top of the conference was swaying.
Like the rest of the least, the Cavs are who they are. They survived along with Louisville and Florida State.
Duke was Duke again, and State might’ve been State again too. We’ll see.
We can see Greensboro from here. And the top of the ACC has been re-established.
