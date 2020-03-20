Children learn football fundamentals (copy)

Eric Ebron, a former Smith and UNC football standout, laughs during the Eric Ebron and Keenan Allen Youth Football Camp in July 2019 at Jaycee Park in Greensboro. Ebron has agreed to a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Former Smith tight end Eric Ebron has agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The former North Carolina standout was a first-round draft pick (10th overall) by Detroit and spent his  first four NFL season with the Lions, catching 186 passes for 2,070 yards with 11 touchdowns. Playing the past two seasons for the Indianapolis Colts, Ebron had 96 receptions for 1,125 yards and 16 TDs and made the Pro Bowl after the 2018 season.

Ebron, 26, became a free agent after the 2019 season and will join the Steelers.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Recommended for you

Load comments