Former Smith tight end Eric Ebron has agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Former Colts TE Eric Ebron is going to the Steelers on a two-year, $12 million deal, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2020
The former North Carolina standout was a first-round draft pick (10th overall) by Detroit and spent his first four NFL season with the Lions, catching 186 passes for 2,070 yards with 11 touchdowns. Playing the past two seasons for the Indianapolis Colts, Ebron had 96 receptions for 1,125 yards and 16 TDs and made the Pro Bowl after the 2018 season.
Ebron, 26, became a free agent after the 2019 season and will join the Steelers.
