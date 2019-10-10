Journalists covering ACC Operation Basketball this week have predicted that Duke will finish first in the league's regular season in 2019-20.
This marks the fourth straight season and sixth out of seven that Operation Basketball has predicted Duke to finish first. Duke has not finished first in the regular season since the 2009-10 season.
Virginia, the defending NCAA champion, is projected to finish fourth.
The league tournament, which determines the title "ACC champion" and guarantees an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, is scheduled for March 10-14 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Duke is the defending champion.
The predictions:
ACC regular season
1. Duke (51 first-place votes), 1,564 points
2. North Carolina (19), 1,493
3. Louisville (29), 1,448
4. Virginia (12), 1,405
5. Florida State, 1,157
6. N.C. State, 1,038
7. Notre Dame, 915
8. Syracuse, 910
9. Miami, 768
10. Pitt, 577
11. Clemson, 564
12. Georgia Tech, 437
13. Boston College, 382
14. Virginia Tech, 334
15. Wake Forest, 328
All-ACC
First team
Jordan Nwora, Louisville, 95
Tre Jones, Duke, 89
Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 81
John Mooney, Notre Dame, 51
Mamadi Diakite, Virginia, 49
Second team
Markell Johnson, N.C. State, 39
Vernon Carey, Duke, 19
Chris Lykes, Miami, 18
Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 11
Trent Forrest, Florida State, 11
Player of the year
Jordan Nwora, Louisville, 55
Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 31
Tre Jones, Duke, 19
John Mooney, Notre Dame, 3
Mamadi Diakite, Virginia, 2
Markell Johnson, N.C. State, 1
Freshman of the year
Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 89
Vernon Carey, Duke, 8
Wendell Moore, Duke, 5
Casey Morsell, Virginia, 3
Cassius Stanley, Duke, 3
Matthew Hurt, Duke, 3
