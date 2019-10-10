ACC OPERATION BASKETBALL PREDICTIONS

In the past nine seasons, since Duke was favored and finished first in the regular season on its way to the 2010 NCAA championship, the ACC's Operation Basketball has correctly predicted the first-place finisher twice: Carolina in 2012 and 2016.

Virginia, the defending NCAA champion, has finished first or tied for the top in four of the last six regular seasons. Carolina has finished first four times and shared the top spot with Virginia last season.

How predictions and the regular seasons have played out beginning with 2010-11:

2010-11

Operation Basketball prediction: Duke (finished 2nd)

Regular-season champion: North Carolina (picked 3rd)

2011-12

Operation Basketball prediction: North Carolina

Regular-season champion: North Carolina

2012-13

Operation Basketball prediction: N.C. State (T4)

Regular-season champion: Miami (5)

2013-14

Operation Basketball prediction: Duke (T3)

Regular-season champion: Virginia (4)

2014-15

Operation Basketball prediction: Duke (2; won NCAA)

Regular-season champion: Virginia (4)

2015-16

Operation Basketball prediction: North Carolina

Regular-season champion: North Carolina

2016-17

Operation Basketball prediction: Duke (T5)

Regular-season champion: North Carolina (2; won NCAA)

2017-18

Operation Basketball prediction: Duke (2)

Regular-season champion: Virginia (6)

2018-19

Operation Basketball prediction: Duke (3)

Regular-season champion: Virginia (2, won NCAA), North Carolina (3)