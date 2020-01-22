The 102-year-old Kernodle has been the Burlington Williams High School football team doctor more than 60 years.

He has lived in Burlington since 1949 and has missed only a few home or away games during that time. The football field at Williams High was named in his honor on his 90th birthday in 2007.

Besides his duties at Williams, he also helped with the football and basketball teams at Elon University.

