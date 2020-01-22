A three-sport star at Fayetteville’s Douglas Byrd High School, Woolford attended Clemson, where he earned All-ACC and All-American honors twice.
A first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 1989 and a Pro Bowl selection in 1993, Woolford started every game from 1989 to 1996 and ranks third in Bears history with 32 career interceptions. He was inducted into the Clemson Hall of Fame in 2005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.