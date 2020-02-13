Tyler Williams had a delayed start to last season, missing the first three games, and still tied for fourth on the team with 6½ TFLs. The sacks didn’t come at a rate that might have been expected, but he’s able to generate pressure up the middle — it’s a safe bet sacks will materialize next season.
Notable here: Rondell Bothroyd is expected to miss the spring but return for fall camp after suffering an injury at Syracuse. And of note: James Ash and Malik Puryear both enrolled early and Clawson said both project as defensive tackles. But it’s tough to see them making an immediate impact with seemingly five established players in front of them, plus Justin Williams and Will Smart, both of whom redshirted this past season.
