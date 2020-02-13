Johns quietly put up decent production — 53 tackles, 8 TFLs, 3 sacks — and perhaps more importantly, seemed to improve with every game. For a player who went from not playing a single snap in his first year in the program to starting 10 games as a redshirt freshman, that’s significant growth to build on.

McCollum’s effectiveness dipped as the season wore on — for a freshman, that was almost to be expected. How he bounces back will be interesting to track.

