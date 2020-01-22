Analyst Antonelli Basketball

Debbie Antonelli, center, with ESPN announcer Beth Mowins, right, before the start of the ACC women's basketball tournament championship game in 2017.

Entering her 30th season as a full-time broadcaster for ESPN, Antonelli is one of the best-known female college and professional women’s basketball television analysts.

An Emmy Award winner and Gracie Award winner for broadcasting, she is also known for her on-air commentary for men’s basketball and in 2017, Antonelli became the first woman in 22 years to be a color analyst during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Antonelli is a Cary native who played at N.C. State under legendary coach Kay Yow.

