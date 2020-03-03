CHAPEL HILL — It only seemed like every one of North Carolina’s shots were going in the basket in the second half.
Not that Wake Forest did much to prevent that in the Tar Heels’ 93-83 win against the visiting Deacons on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.
“They caught on fire, they were just making every shot, really. Jump shot, 3-point, offensive rebounds, I mean, everything was going in. Everything,” said junior center Olivier Sarr. “We didn’t — on our part, they did a great job, but we didn’t play our best defense. So that’s on us, too.”
North Carolina (13-17, 6-13 ACC), now riding a three-game winning streak, made 18 of 28 shots in the second half, scoring 58 points. The point total is the most Wake Forest (13-16, 6-13) has allowed in any half this season.
The Deacons failed to win a third straight game because they couldn’t score enough to offset their defensive woes.
“You’ve gotta make teams miss. It’s what you’ve gotta do,” said Coach Danny Manning. “We didn’t make them miss enough to give ourselves a chance.”
Defense was an afterthought for Wake Forest and was enough of a conception for North Carolina in the second half for the Tar Heels to build a 10-point lead with less than three minutes left.
The Tar Heels made 17 of 23 shots to begin the half (and so, missed four of their last five). Wake Forest’s man-to-man defense was risky because of foul situations, while its amoeba zone left shooters wide open.
There wasn’t a Plan C.
“Second half, we didn’t get any stops. … It doesn’t matter who you play, the other team shoots like that, the opposing team is always going to put themselves in a position to be successful,” said senior point guard Brandon Childress, who led the Deacons with 24 points and nine assists. “We scored enough points to win the game, we scored 83 points.
“But we just couldn’t get it done on the defensive end.”
Indeed — North Carolina scored on 28 of 38 second-half possessions. Wake Forest tracks three defensive stops in a row and terms them as “trophies,” and the Deacons only had back-to-back stops of the Tar Heels once in the second half.
“In the second half it was an offensive game,” Manning said. “They shot a really high clip, we shot a high clip. … So we have to do a better job of locating and knowing where their shooters were.”
Cole Anthony (28 points) and Garrison Brooks (25 points) did the majority of the damage for the Tar Heels, while senior Brandon Robinson enjoyed a Senior Night sendoff with 18 points. Anthony (4-for-5) and Robinson (5-for-9) were a combined 9 of 14 on 3-pointers.
Sarr was almost a non-factor in the first half, with two points and five rebounds. He only played nine minutes because he picked up his second foul at the 6:02 mark and didn’t play for the rest of the half.
On the other bench, Coach Roy Williams kept Brooks in after he picked up his second — and he had seven of his 14 points after his second foul.
“It’s just … repeating, game after game. It’s just frustrating, yeah,” Sarr said of his continuing struggles with fouls.
Wake Forest scored the first points of the game, and then surrendered a 12-0 run that saw Anthony and Robinson hit 3s and Justin Pierce score twice in transition.
The Deacons answered that hole in a couple of 7-0 spurts, and the score stayed within one or two possessions for the rest of the first half.
“Road game, you can’t start off flat. That’s it. It doesn’t matter if you fight back,” Sarr said. “Second half, I mean, they scored 58 points shooting a high percentage. Even if you score, it’s not a matter of points, it’s a matter of guarding, playing defense, and we didn’t do that tonight.”
