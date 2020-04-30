Hired
April 8, 1989
First season and record
1989-90: 12-16 overall, 3-11 ACC
First game
84-65 home win against Davidson
How the season went
An average season ended on an upswing, with the Deacons winning their last three ACC games. That included a 93-91 win over an N.C. State team that had been ranked earlier in the season.
How his tenure went
Odom made Wake Forest a problem in the ACC again. The program won its first ACC Tournament title in 1994-95 during a stretch that featured seven straight NCAA Tournament appearances. The Deacons also won the NIT championship in 2000. Odom left Wake Forest for South Carolina after the 2000-01 season, finishing with a 240-132 record during his 12 seasons.
