BKC Dave Odom

Wake Forest's Dave Odom in disbelief with officials during a game against North Carolina.

Hired

April 8, 1989

First season and record

1989-90: 12-16 overall, 3-11 ACC

First game

84-65 home win against Davidson

How the season went

An average season ended on an upswing, with the Deacons winning their last three ACC games. That included a 93-91 win over an N.C. State team that had been ranked earlier in the season.

How his tenure went

Odom made Wake Forest a problem in the ACC again. The program won its first ACC Tournament title in 1994-95 during a stretch that featured seven straight NCAA Tournament appearances. The Deacons also won the NIT championship in 2000. Odom left Wake Forest for South Carolina after the 2000-01 season, finishing with a 240-132 record during his 12 seasons.

