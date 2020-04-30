WakeBasketball

Coach Danny Manning with Chaundee Brown during the ACC Tournament on March 10.

Hired

April 4, 2014

First season and records

2014-15: 13-19 overall, 5-13 ACC

First game

80-69 home win against UNC-Asheville

How the season went

The Deacons finished 12th in the ACC. It would be the second-best ACC finish of Manning’s time at Wake Forest, trailing only a 10th-place finish during a 19-14 season in 2016-17.

How his tenure went

Aside from the season John Collins tore through the ACC and nearly won the conference player of the year, the Manning tenure featured little intrigue. Five of his six seasons had 13 wins or fewer, and poor player retention became a staple  22 players left the Wake Forest program with college eligibility still remaining. Manning's team went 78-111 in six seasons.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

