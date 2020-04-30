Hired
April 4, 2014
First season and records
2014-15: 13-19 overall, 5-13 ACC
First game
80-69 home win against UNC-Asheville
How the season went
The Deacons finished 12th in the ACC. It would be the second-best ACC finish of Manning’s time at Wake Forest, trailing only a 10th-place finish during a 19-14 season in 2016-17.
How his tenure went
Aside from the season John Collins tore through the ACC and nearly won the conference player of the year, the Manning tenure featured little intrigue. Five of his six seasons had 13 wins or fewer, and poor player retention became a staple – 22 players left the Wake Forest program with college eligibility still remaining. Manning's team went 78-111 in six seasons.
