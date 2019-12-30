CHAPEL HILL — It was a quiet entrance for Roy Williams, and maybe he preferred it that way tonight.
He walked into a quick cheer from a modest crowd before North Carolina’s basketball game against Yale. But focus found him anyway after the Tar Heels closed in on a 70-67 victory. The win gave Williams 879 for his career, putting him in a tie for fourth place on the NCAA Division I all-time list with his former boss and mentor Dean Smith.
Once the buzzer rang out, Williams tried to trot his way off the court, but a ceremonial tribute stopped him. He was honored at center court with a golden-framed portrait of him and Smith, posing in the stands of the Smith Center. Below the picture was the number 879.
UNC honors Roy Williams for tying Dean Smith on the all-time wins list. They share fourth place with 879 career victories apiece. pic.twitter.com/2gQ3YYiPTY— Ethan Joyce (@EthanJoyceWSJ) December 31, 2019
Williams stood there with UNC players Brandon Robinson and Garrison Brooks, as well as Smith’s son Scott, hugging them all before he waved to the crowd and ran to the locker room. During his postgame news conference, Williams tried to play off the moment, calling it “a number” and making a joke about sticking around programs too long, before his emotions couldn’t let him any longer.
“Scott Smith came out and said one thing, and I think he’s right. He said, ‘Dad would be really happy,’” Williams said as he choked up for a few seconds. “And I think he would be.”
Williams didn’t realize he could catch and pass Smith until UNC play-by-play announcer Jones Angell told him during the summer in Winston-Salem while they toured for the Rams Club. Now he can pass Smith, who coached at UNC from 1961 to 1997, on Saturday in the Tar Heels’ ACC opener against Georgia Tech.
As he recalled his mentor, Williams brought up what he called the best advice Smith ever gave him. Williams spent 10 years on Smith’s UNC staff (1978 to 1988) before taking the Kansas job, and he remembered a conversation the night before he left for Lawrence.
“I said something to him and he said, ‘You know, just be yourself. You’re good enough. Just be yourself. If you be yourself, you’re going to be one of the great coaches,’” Williams said. “So I trusted that.”
879 wins for Roy Williams 👏— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 31, 2019
He ties Dean Smith’s career win total! #CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/wnMB7ZlOel
For that reason, among many, Williams sees every game he coaches as a tribute to Smith. That point rang clearly after a youthful group squeaked out a hard-fought win.
It didn’t start off pretty for UNC (8-5), which missed its first seven shots before a Brooks basket after the first media timeout. At that point, the Tar Heels faced a seven-point deficit and clawed back by combating their poor shooting with their inside presence.
UNC had 16 points in the paint during the first half before the Tar Heels registered their first three-pointer, a shot from Robinson at the 1:48 mark.
A 32-28 halftime lead deflated with another fruitless opening to the second half (UNC missed its first five), but Leaky Black and Robinson each went on their own five-point runs to tie the score and set the Tar Heels on course.
Yale didn’t go away, but UNC prevailed in part due to a career night from Robinson, who had a career-high 20 points and added some late threes.
“I credit my teammates honestly,” Robinson said. “I wasn’t shooting the ball good early and they were just telling me and staying in my ear just like, ‘B Rob just keep shooting, bro.’
“. . . They always have confidence in me.”
This current batch of Tar Heels are far too young to have experienced any of Smith’s coaching career. But they still know the effects he had around the campus and community, as Brooks brought up afterward.
For some reason, Brooks said, Williams still doesn’t think he can be the coach that Smith was. But frankly, Brooks knows all he needs to about Smith thanks to Williams.
“Coach Williams wouldn’t model himself after just anyone,” Brooks said. “And I think that just shows what kind of person he was.”
Roy Williams fights back emotions while discussing matching Dean Smith’s 879 wins as a head coach. pic.twitter.com/RlomjrXwxE— Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) December 31, 2019
During the postgame news conference, Williams pointed out Kenny Smith in the back of the room. The former UNC guard played in the 1984-87 seasons, when Williams was an assistant coach. He thought about being a young guy trying to make it for his family. Williams mentioned the support of players like him as he pushed through his budding career. He still feels the support from players like Smith now, hoping they're proud of the win accomplishment, too.
Right after that moment, Williams snapped his emotions back out of the picture. It was time to focus on the game again, UNC’s last non-conference matchup before ACC play.
He needed to exit out of all the attention.
“The Carolina basketball family is the strongest that’s ever been, that ever will be, and anybody else can do what they want to do, but I know that ours is the best and the strongest ever,” Williams said. “Now, somebody ask another question about the game, and I’ll talk to you.”
Roy Williams with the thinly-veiled shot? Or simply reppin’ Carolina? You decide pic.twitter.com/CpcgQYMVij— C.L. Brown (@clbrownhoops) December 31, 2019
