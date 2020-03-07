GREENSBORO — Before she became a member of the N.C. State basketball team, before she was a first-team All-ACC player as a sophomore, or a finalist for the John Wooden Award, Elissa Cunane was one of those kids who went to the Greensboro Coliseum each year to watch the ACC Women's Tournament.
Cunane never missed one growing up. Each year, as a student at Our Lady of Grace and later as a budding star at Northern Guilford Middle and High schools, she was there.
“Yep, I sure did,” she said. “I went to the Fan Fest and I did Hoops for Hope, and, of course, the games.”
Today, it’s hard for her to think of herself as someone kids in the crowd would want to admire.
“It seemed like they were in a different world,” Cunane said of the ACC players she saw as a youngster. “I felt I would never be playing at that level. Now, it’s really great to know that there are kids out there looking up to us.”
Now a sophomore at State, the former Northern Nighthawks star will play in the ACC championship herself. Her second-seeded Wolfpack (27-4) will take on fourth-seeded Florida State (24-7) at noon Sunday for the title after the Seminoles beat top-seeded Louisville 62-60 to advance.
To get to the championship game, State beat Georgia Tech 57-48 on Friday and Boston College 82-75 on Saturday. Against the Eagles, State played 11 players, nine of whom contributed points.
A 20-2 run that only halftime could interrupt gave State coach Wes Moore options he was able to use to his team’s advantage.
“Having such a strong second quarter put us in a position to rest people,” said Moore, now in his seventh season at State. “It was nice to be able to get some of the players some extra rest for tomorrow.
“How much difference it will make, I don’t know. But we’ve done what we could do. It was nice to be able to get some players off the court."
Cunane played 16 minutes and contributed nine points and four rebounds.
Junior Kayla Jones and freshman Jada Boyd led State with 16 points each. Boyd who played less than four minutes in the win over Georgia Tech, also had team-high eight rebounds.
Rested and confident, State will be looking for the program’s first conference tournament title in 10 years. But Moore would rather talk about that later, thank you.
“This is not the time to be thinking about those things,” Moore said. “I just want to finish it off. I tell the team, ‘Let’s not spend a lot of time thinking about the outside stuff. Let’s focus on the preparation.'
“That said, I would love nothing more than to be able to bring our fans and students an ACC championship.”
