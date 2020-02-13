All of a sudden, Taylor is the most-experienced cornerback on the roster. So it bodes well for the Deacons that he had interceptions in each of the last two regular-season games — the Deacons will need more ball-hawking this season.

Hardimon is unproven and entering his fourth season in the program — Wake Forest likely needs him to become playable. And it might not have a choice.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments